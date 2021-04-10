Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung Dazzle In Poster And Teaser For Upcoming tvN Drama “Mine”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mine” has unveiled a poster and teaser of its two leads!

“Mine” is about robust and bold girls who overcome the world’s prejudices as a way to discover their true selves. Lee Bo Young performs Seo Hee Soo, a former high actress and the daughter-in-law of the second son of Hyo Gained Group. Kim Seo Hyung performs Jung Seo Hyun, the daughter-in-law of the eldest son of Hyo Gained Group.

In the newly launched poster, Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung utterly remodel into Seo Hee Soo and Jung Seo Hyun respectively. They shine with energy and style because the daughters-in-law of Hyo Gained Group, and their gazes are crammed with confidence and charisma. Their dazzling jewellery is what makes them stand out much more, and it nearly appears to be like as in the event that they’re trapped inside a blue diamond. The caption on the poster reads, “The one motive why my life shines,” and it will likely be intriguing to see how they’ll stick with it with their lives as a part of a chaebol household.

The brief however compelling teaser provides a peek at Seo Hee Soo’s and Jung Seo Hyun’s true nature and glamorous way of life.

The digicam rotates 360 levels because the display switches forwards and backwards between the 2 characters. Their outfits consistently change, and their detailed expressions inform a singular story. Seo Hee Soo goes from smiling to grinning, whereas Jung Seo Hyun stays poised and emotionless. In the direction of the top of the clip, Jung Seo Hyun’s lips quirk upwards right into a delicate smile, and the background behind her lightens up, whereas Seo Hee Soo’s smile fades little by little as the colour of her background grows dim. Seo Hee Soo’s voiceover states, “The one motive why my life shines.”

Watch the teaser beneath!

“Mine” will premiere in Could.

