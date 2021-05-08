Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung Talk About Playing Strong Female Characters In “Mine”

On May 7, tvN’s new drama “Mine” held an online press conference with producing director (PD) Lee Na Jung and lead actors Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung.

“Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what is truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of Hyowon Group’s eldest son.

PD Lee Na Jung said, “Our drama’s main characters come off more strong than characters in previous projects. They have a strong sense of ambition, they speak what’s on their mind, and their personalities are very different. While reading Baek Mi Kyung’s script, I worried about whether I could properly bring this story to life. We tried to make a full, diverse drama that can satisfy both the eyes and the ears. From the music to other elements, the staff tried a lot of creative approaches, while the actors took a new approach to acting.”

Lee Bo Young said, “Seo Hee Soo at the start of the drama is someone who acts exactly how she is on the inside. No matter which way you look at her, she’s always the same true self. She’s always confident in her dealings with others. Baek Mi Kyung wrote her at the start as a very lovable character, and that ended up being an obstacle for me. How could I act cute? But then someone who is always very honest comes across a secret that changes her. I was able to shift focus and think about how she would be shaken by this, so I was able to put more of my true self in the first half to show how transparent she used to be.”

Kim Seo Hyung said, “Rather than focusing on a single character, there are a lot of different stories in the drama.” Asked about comparisons to her past drama “SKY Castle,” she said, “It felt awkward playing a character who gets such fancy treatment like having doors opened for her and walking around houses that I’d normally never enter.”

About their characters’ relationship, Lee Bo Young said, “Like I said, Hee Soo is such a transparent person that she has a lot of trust and respect for Jung Seo Hyun. In real life, I also followed Kim Seo Hyung around on set a lot, and I think that relationship will come out in the drama. I’m always really happy to see her on set. There aren’t that many scenes we’ve filmed together, but we always share what’s going on in our lives whenever we meet.”

Lee Na Jung said, “I didn’t purposefully set out to make a story specifically about women, but I wanted people to look at these two actors and redefine what it means to be ‘feminine.’ I think that the word ‘feminine’ also encompasses meanings like, ‘strong, honest, and cool.’ I said these words often while watching the actors on set.”

Lee Bo Young said, “The characters in the drama are kind but not particularly kind, mean but not particularly mean. I don’t think that a ‘villain’ is necessarily evil until the end, nor are kind people always kind. I hope that people will watch the drama while keeping in mind that there are diverse sides to humans and that today’s enemies could be tomorrow’s friends.”

“Mine” premieres on May 8 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser here!

