Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung’s New Drama “Mine” Previews Their Glamorous Hell In Group Poster

tvN’s new weekend drama “Mine” has shared a group poster!

“Mine” is a new drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what’s truly theirs. Lee Bo Young will star as Seo Hee Soo, a former A-list actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family behind Hyowon Group, while Kim Seo Hyung will star as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant, blue-blooded wife of the Hyowon Group family’s eldest son.

In the group poster, the caption reads, “We are standing on the most brilliant hell.” The characters in the poster include Seo Hee Soo, Jung Seo Hyun, Han Ji Yong (played by Lee Hyun Wook), Kang Ja Kyung (played by Ok Ja Yeon), Han Soo Hyuk (played by VIXX’s N), Kim Yoo Yeon (played by Jung Yi Seo), Han Jin Ho (played by Park Hyuk Kwon), and Yang Soon Hye (played by Park Won Sook).

First off, Seo Hee Soo has a good heart, but her strong determination is portrayed in her firm gaze. On the other hand, Jung Seo Hyun exudes unapproachable charisma in a bright blue suit. Han Ji Yong, who is Seo Hee Soo’s devoted husband, draws curiosity by gazing seriously ahead of him while touching his wedding ring, and private tutor Kang Ja Kyung creates tension with a mysterious expression.

Han Soo Hyuk, the son of Jung Seo Hyun and Han Jin Ho and the eldest grandson of Hyo Won Group, and Kim Yoo Yeon, the maid of the Hyo Won Group household, stand in the background.

In addition, it is difficult to tell whether Han Jin Ho, the eldest son of Hyowon Group, and Yang Soon Hye, his mother, will be Seo Hee Soo’s allies or enemies.

The group poster shows the mysterious atmosphere of the Hyo Won Group family that is thoroughly obscured by desires and secrets. What brilliant but dangerous hell lurks behind the glamorous and elegant upper class?

“Mine” will premiere on May 8 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Vincenzo.” In the meantime, check out the teaser here!

