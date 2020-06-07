Lee Bo Young And Yoo Ji Tae Share Smiles In The Rain In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s weekend drama “When My Love Blooms” has shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“When My Love Blooms” follows the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who had been one another’s old flame in school. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young play the characters within the current day, whereas GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play their youthful counterparts.

Spoilers

Beforehand, though obstacles stored showing in her approach, Yoon Ji Soo expressed her dedication to remain along with Han Jae Hyun. Nonetheless, Han Jae Hyun’s spouse Jang Search engine marketing Kyung (Park Si Yeon) refused to step down in her pursuit of Yoon Ji Soo, trying to have the home that she had just lately moved into demolished. Yoon Ji Soo at all times confronted the threats in a dignified method however simply couldn’t maintain again when the individuals round her started to be affected by Jang Search engine marketing Kyung’s actions. The episode ended with Yoon Ji Soo strolling confidently to Han Jae Hyun’s lodge room, sparking curiosity about her plans to combat again in opposition to Jang Search engine marketing Kyung.

The new stills present Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo strolling collectively on a wet evening. The couple change heat smiles with one another as Han Jae Hyun holds an umbrella over the each of them. Though there are lots of forces preventing in opposition to them, Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo seem able to climate the storm with a view to keep collectively.

The subsequent episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on June 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the most recent episode on Viki under:

