Lee Bo Young Faces Off With Ok Ja Yeon As Kim Seo Hyung Grows Pensive In “Mine”

tvN’s “Mine” has revealed new stills ahead of its second episode!

“Mine” is a drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what is truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of Hyowon Group’s eldest son.

Spoilers

The first episode saw the first meeting between Seo Hee Soo and Kang Ja Kyung (Ok Ja Yeon), a private tutor who was recently recruited into Hyowon Group. In the new stills, the pair enjoy a glass of wine together. Although Seo Hee Soo appears amicable, she also seems to be scanning Kang Ja Kyung with an inquisitive gaze. Refusing to step back, Kang Ja Kyung stares unblinkingly back at her, creating a layer of tension between them.

Previously, Seo Hee Soo was left with a sour taste in her mouth when she saw Kang Ja Kyung wearing and dancing in her own dress. Considering the private tutor had already crossed the line from the very beginning, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what will happen next between the two women.

An additional still shows Jung Seo Hyun with her arms crossed, deep in thought. Having previously obtained her mother-in-law’s cell phone, which contained recordings proving her wicked deeds, Jung Seo Hyun couldn’t suppress her shock at what she had discovered. It remains to be seen what has her so lost in her own thoughts.

Seo Hee Soo’s and Jung Seo Hyun’s worlds will become fractured as new and strange characters invade their once private spheres. Viewers can look forward to the next episode to find out how their secret league, which has begun to crack, will be affected.

The next episode of “Mine” airs on May 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Lee Bo Young in “When My Love Blooms” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)