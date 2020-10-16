Lee Bo Young In Talks For New Drama About High Society + Ko So Young Also Reportedly Considering The Project

Lee Bo Young and Ko So Young could also be becoming a member of the lineup for a brand new tvN drama!

On October 16, Xportsnews reported that in response to sources within the trade, Lee Bo Young has acquired the script for the drama “Blue Diamond” (working title), which is in talks to air on tvN. Ko So Young can be reportedly in talks for the undertaking.

The drama is described by Xportsnews as a narrative of thriller and keenness in regards to the true identities and painful love of a gaggle of formidable folks within the higher class. Whereas they appear to have every thing and dwell a glamorous life, the drama places a highlight on their unhappiness.

The forged of characters reportedly contains Search engine optimization Hee Soo, the second daughter-in-law of of a chaebol group and a former high actress who’s been on the quick monitor to success since she was younger. She’ll present her true self as she experiences adversity. The secretive character Kang Ja Kyung is the primary love of Han Ji Yong, who’s the second son of a chaebol household, and he or she’s additionally the tutor of his son Ha Joon. In the meantime, Jung Search engine optimization Hyun is the lovable and chic daughter of a chaebol household that turns into the primary daughter-in-law of the chaebol group by a wedding of comfort.

Afterward October 16, a supply from Lee Bo Young’s company J,WIDE-COMPANY acknowledged, “She’s contemplating it, because it’s one of many works she’s acquired a proposal for.”

OSEN reviews that the drama’s working title has been modified to “MINE.”

The script is penned by Baek Mi Kyung, the author behind dramas together with “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly,” “The Woman in Dignity,” “Miracle that We Met,” and “Melting Me Softly.” It’s reportedly deliberate that Lee Na Jung can be directing, after helming works akin to “Struggle For My Approach” and “Love Alarm.”

Lee Bo Young has acted in dramas together with “Whisper,” “Mom,” and most lately “When My Love Blooms.” Ko So Young’s filmography contains the films “Beat” and “A Day” and dramas akin to “Ms. Good.”

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews