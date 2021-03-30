Lee Bo Young Shows Her Sophisticated Side In Upcoming tvN Drama

Upcoming weekend drama “Mine” (literal title) launched its first set of stills of Lee Bo Young!

“Mine” is about sturdy and impressive girls who overcome the world’s prejudices with the intention to discover their true selves. It’s being written by Baek Mi Kyung (“The Girl in Dignity” and “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly“) and directed by Lee Na Jung (“Love Alarm” and “Battle for My Approach“).

Lee Bo Young performs Search engine optimisation Hee Soo, a former high actress and the spouse of Han Ji Yong (Lee Hyun Wook) who’s the second son of Hyo Received Group. Throughout a visit, she fatefully meets Han Ji Yong and falls in love with him. She raises his son as if he’s her personal, and he or she begins to reside her life as a part of a chaebol household. Nonetheless, she isn’t handled properly by those that look down at her and envy her. She turns into an outsider within the elite world, however regardless of the mistreatment she will get from others, she continues to guard her true self.

In the brand new set of stills, Search engine optimisation Hee Soo exudes refined grace and sweetness. She wears vivid and colourful clothes, and her expression is relaxed regardless of the heated world of competitors and snobbery she lives in. In one picture, she enjoys tea time whereas sitting on the couch, and her smile rapidly brightens the environment. Her daring outfit decisions trace that she is assured about who she is and doesn’t care what others take into consideration her.

The manufacturing crew agreed with the viewers’ religion in Lee Bo Young as an actress and shared, “Once we’re watching [her act] on the set, she has this nice sense of management and immersion that makes it not possible to take your eyes off of her. Please look ahead to the brand new transformation of Lee Bo Young who will create nice synergy along with her character Search engine optimisation Hee Soo.”

“Mine” is ready to premiere within the first half of 2021. Try the drama’s script studying right here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Bo Young in “When My Love Blooms“:

