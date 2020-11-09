Lee Brice Tests Positive for Covid, Will Miss CMA Awards Performance

Wednesday night time’s CMA Awards are down one efficiency slot after nation star Lee Brice examined constructive for coronavirus, forcing him to forego his slot on the present.

Brice was to have sung a duet with Carly Pearce on their music “I Hope You’re Joyful Now,” which went to No. 1 on the nation airplay charts this 12 months.

The Related Press reported Sunday {that a} consultant for Brice mentioned the singer was quarantining at dwelling, “in good spirits and never experiencing any signs. … Lee want to thank the CMAs and all of his unimaginable followers for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an unimaginable night celebrating one of the best of nation music.”

The AP additionally reported {that a} spokesperson for the Nation Music Affiliation mentioned that Brice had obtained his take a look at consequence earlier than exhibiting up for rehearsals for the present, which will probably be broadcast on ABC from Music Metropolis Middle, Nashville’s conference heart.

There was no fast phrase on what may substitute the deliberate quantity or whether or not duet associate Pearce will nonetheless seem on the present in any capability. Selection has reached out to the CMA and reps for the 2 singers for remark.

Brice, who just isn’t one of many extra energetic stars on social media, has not tweeted since Sept. 23. He has a brand new album, “Hey World,” popping out Nov. 20.

A narrative printed Sunday night time within the Tennessean, previous to the revelation about Brice, revealed “how the present is safely bringing nation stars collectively.” The newspaper reported that the plan is to have the setup reveal the dinner-party environment of the primary CMA Awards present in 1967, the one time it was held with no nationwide viewing viewers. In response to the paper, the huge house can have tables “unfold eight toes aside, and sitting at every will probably be only one artist and their visitor,” comprising the one stay viewers for the three-hour telecast.

Greater than 20 performances are scheduled for the ABC present, with government producer Robert Deaton telling the paper that an estimated 60% of them will probably be stay, with the rest pre-recorded. A number of levels will probably be utilized inside the house, however every will probably be cleaned between performances, resulting in a 15-to-20-minute turnaround between musical numbers. The entire awards displays and acceptance speeches will probably be stay.