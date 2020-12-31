Lee Byung Hun Makes Donation To Help Children From Low-Income Families Through Pandemic

Lee Byung Hun just lately made a significant donation to assist youngsters from lower-income households.

On December 30, the actor’s company BH Leisure shared that Lee Byung Hun had donated 100 million received (roughly $91,800) to Baby Fund Korea to assist youngsters from low-income households enduring hardships attributable to COVID-19.

After listening to concerning the difficulties some youngsters have been going through due to the pandemic together with training inequalities and different studying gaps and hurdles, and as a father himself, Lee Byung Hun wished to precise his take care of the youngsters.

Lee Byung Hun’s donation shall be used towards establishing a clear and secure dwelling area for youngsters from low-income households, enhancing their entry to training, supporting them in creating their abilities, and strengthening their social and financial independence.

The actor has beforehand made donations to this group, most notably in the course of the Gangwon Province wildfires final 12 months. Extra just lately, Lee Byung Hun donated to the Group Chest of Korea earlier this 12 months to assist in funding COVID-19 preventative measures.

Lee Byung Hun’s subsequent challenge is thriller movie “Concrete Utopia” (working title) which follows survivors of their ruined metropolis after a large earthquake.

Watch Lee Byung Hun in “Inside Males” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews