Lee Byung Hun Thanks Kim Nam Gil For Thoughtful Gift

Kim Nam Gil made a candy present of help for his co-star Lee Byung Hun!

On March 25, Lee Byung Hun revealed on Instagram that Kim Nam Gil had thoughtfully despatched a espresso truck to the set of his new movie “The Match.” The 2 actors not too long ago filmed the upcoming catastrophe film “Emergency Declaration,” which can even star Track Kang Ho and Im Siwan, collectively.

Sharing a number of pictures of the espresso truck and tagging each Kim Nam Gil and “Emergency Declaration,” Lee Byung Hun wrote, “Thanks~ I’ll take pleasure in consuming [the coffee]!”

He then made a play on phrases utilizing Kim Nam Gil’s title and the Korean phrase for “final” by writing, “I hope our reminiscences from ‘Emergency Declaration’ final a very long time~”

“Emergency Declaration” is presently scheduled to premiere someday in 2021.

Within the meantime, watch Lee Byung Hun in “Inside Males” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and Kim Nam Gil in “The Fiery Priest” right here!

Watch Now