Lee Chan Won To Resume Activities Following Negative COVID-19 Test Result

December 15, 2020
Lee Chan Won shall be resuming his actions now that he has examined unfavorable for COVID-19.

On December 3, Lee Chan Won examined optimistic for COVID-19. In consequence, he put a halt to all his actions and entered a interval of isolation. His co-stars on varied reveals and different celebrities with whom he had contact additionally underwent testing and self-quarantine measures.

Two weeks later, on December 14, Lee Chan Won was examined once more for COVID-19 and acquired a unfavorable outcome. One among his representatives said to OSEN, “All of the Prime 6 contestants of ‘Mister Trot’ are in quarantine. That is scheduled to finish tomorrow on December 15, and afterward all of the members, together with Lee Chan Won, will resume filming.”

A supply from TV Chosun confirmed, “After quarantine ends on December 15, we’re getting ready for the Prime 6 contestants to renew filming on ‘PPONG College’ and ‘Love’s Name Heart.’ The precise particulars are nonetheless beneath dialogue. In future, we’ll proceed to observe strict pointers and security protocols relating to COVID-19 transmission.”

