Lee Cho Hee And Oh Yoon Ah Experience Obstacles In Their Romantic Relationships In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Cho Hee and Oh Yoon Ah will expertise limitations of their love lives within the upcoming episode of “As soon as Once more”!

Beforehand, Yoon Jae Seok (Lee Sang Yi) proposed to Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee), and with trembling hearts, they went to satisfy her mother and father for approval. However, Track Ga Hee (Oh Yoon Ah) was simply beginning to confide in Park Hyo Shin (Ki Do Hoon), however her ex-husband Kim Seung Hyun (Bae Ho Geun) got here again and used their son Kim Ji Hoon (Moon Woo Jin) to make her rethink their re-marriage.

With viewers questioning what is going to occur to the 2 {couples}, KBS unveiled new stills to share a glimpse of the occasions that can unfold within the subsequent episode.

In the primary set of images, Track Da Hee is noticed sobbing in her bed room. Her expression is full of sorrow and distress, and he or she seems to be each regretful and helpless. Somebody appears to be standing in entrance of her, and viewers will be capable to discover out the precise reason behind her heartbreak.

In one other set of stills, Track Ga Hee and Kim Ji Hoon face one another in an ungainly ambiance. Though they’re smiling brightly, their eyes are full of discomfort and uneasiness. In one photograph, she holds onto his hand as she provides him a pleading look, whereas he gazes downwards with a considerate expression. Then he says one thing that makes her expression crumble with shock and confusion. What precisely did Kim Ji Hoon say to his mom?

“As soon as Once more” airs on weekends at 7:55 p.m. KST.

