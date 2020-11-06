Lee Chung Ah Stumbles Upon Secrets From Her Forgotten Childhood In Upcoming Drama “Awaken”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Awaken” has unveiled a sneak peek of Lee Chung Ah in character!

“Awaken” is a brand new homicide thriller drama that can observe the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that came about in a village 28 years in the past. Namgoong Min will star as Do Jung Woo, the eccentric however sensible staff chief of a particular activity power on the Nationwide Police Company.

Lee Chung Ah will star within the drama as FBI agent Jamie, who was adopted by mother and father in the US as a younger little one. After returning to Korea to resolve a serial killer case, she finds herself unexpectedly uncovering secrets and techniques linked to her misplaced recollections of her childhood from 28 years in the past.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Lee Chung Ah exudes confidence and poise as her character Jamie, whose steely gaze and composure reveal her interior energy.

The producers of “Awaken” commented, “In the drama, after returning to Korea and starting to grow to be entangled with Namgoong Min, Lee Chung Ah will come face-to-face together with her personal forgotten secrets and techniques from the previous.”

They added, “Lee Chung Ah is at the moment working passionately to rework into Jamie, and as her character was adopted overseas, she is particularly working onerous in order that she will converse naturally in English. Please stay up for seeing Lee Chung Ah’s explosive charms because the clever Jamie.”

“Awaken” will premiere on November 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Chung Ah in her earlier drama "VIP" beneath!

