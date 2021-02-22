Lee Da Hee And Kim Rae Won’s Relationship Undergoes A Transformation In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has shared new stills of Kim Rae Received and Lee Da Hee!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Received as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular skills, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was once a part of the particular forces.

Beforehand, Ji Oh grew livid after studying the reality behind Human Tech, which had been planning to make use of Ji Oh’s cells in an effort to create clones of him. Hwang Jung Ah (Jin Kyung) ordered Ji Oh to be killed, as he had fulfilled his goal, however Ryu Joong Kwon (Ahn Nae Sang) saved Ji Oh by injecting him with an enhancing drug as a substitute of poison. Ji Oh then started his terrifying counterattack, overturning Human Tech in a match of unadulterated rage.

In the brand new stills, Ji Oh is uncontrolled attributable to his unbridled thirst for revenge. Utterly out of his thoughts, he even assaults Gu Reum, regardless of his earlier promise to her wherein he mentioned, “I’ll positively come again to you alive.”

Nevertheless, Gu Reum proves to be the one one who can cease his rampage. The following stills present Gu Reum embracing Ji Oh, who leans into her as he calms down and returns to a extra secure frame of mind. Gu Reum additionally tenderly bandages his wounds in a candy second between the pair. Viewers are curious to see how their relationship will change.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Because the second half of the drama begins, Ji Oh and Gu Reum will grow to be much more of a singular presence to one another. The layers of pleasure are sure to extend as their relationship progresses within the midst of the nerve-wrecking chase. Look ahead to the unhappy melodrama that can add to the thrilling pursuit motion.”

