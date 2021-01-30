Lee Da Hee, Kim Rae Received, And Kim Sung Oh Display Passionate Efforts On Set Of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has shared behind-the-scene stills of the three lead actors!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received) who’s being chased for his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was a part of the particular forces.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the drama, the solid show their ardour for the drama. First off, Kim Rae Received completely transforms into Ji Oh, a personality who’s engaged in a lonely combat towards the world with out even understanding who he’s. Kim Rae Received by no means let his guard down, and he made positive to watch his motion scenes.

The pictures additionally seize Lee Da Hee’s charisma. She’s going to give start to a feminine character who’s daring and simply. She is raring and prepared to partake within the motion scenes, and she or he tightens her shoelaces with resolve to arrange for them. Like Kim Rae Received, she screens her appearing, and she or he research her script with diligence.

Identical to his co-stars, Kim Sung Oh works onerous to finish the motion scenes. He rehearses with Kim Rae Received to create a practical combating scene, however he breaks right into a shiny smile after they’re off digital camera. The three actors’ teamwork is among the key explanation why viewers ought to tune into the premiere of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting.”

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “Regardless of the extreme chasing and motion scenes, the actors’ chemistry was wonderful. Followers will be capable to see the essence of chasing and actions scenes. Please look ahead to what sort of sensational work Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, and Kim Sung Oh will create with the masters of this style.”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” will premiere on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST and might be out there on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama beneath!

