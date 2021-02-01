Lee Da Hee Talks About Her Dating Type, Insecurities, And Why She Thinks Kim Jong Kook Will Be 1st “My Ugly Duckling” Member To Get Married

Lee Da Hee stole the hearts of the celeb mothers on SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

On the January 31 episode of the variability present, Lee Da Hee made a visitor look as a particular MC. The panel of celeb mothers was instantly taken together with her, praising her magnificence and refreshingly sincere persona.

After mentioning the truth that she was identified to be very sincere, host Shin Dong Yup playfully requested her what she considered her personal appears to be like. Lee Da Hee cautiously replied with a shy smile, “I do suppose I’m fairly. Simply from my very own subjective viewpoint, primarily based by myself requirements, I feel I’ve the vibe that youngsters like as of late.”

When requested if she had any complexes about her look, Lee Da Hee shared, “As a result of I’m tall, my shoulders are fairly broad. So if I achieve even just a little weight, they find yourself wanting approach too huge.”

In a while within the present, Shin Dong Yup requested Lee Da Hee, “If you find yourself assembly a man you actually like, would you be courageous sufficient to be the primary one to make a transfer?” The actress replied, “If I actually appreciated him, sure. Since I would remorse it later [if I don’t make a move].”

“I’m normally good at expressing my emotions,” she went on to disclose. “I don’t usually maintain my emotions bottled up inside.”

As for the kind of man she’d favor to this point, Lee Da Hee shared, “I additionally like people who find themselves good at expressing their emotions. I really feel like individuals who have obtained love know specific it, and I feel all of that’s vital.”

Shin Dong Yup then requested Lee Da Hee who she thought can be the primary to get married out of “My Ugly Duckling” regulars Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Sang Min, Park Soo Hong, and Kim Jong Kook.

Lee Da Hee thoughtfully replied, “I really feel like Jong Kook would most likely be the primary to [get married]. Since he thinks about his mother and father’ emotions loads, I feel that may make him wish to give them grandchildren.”

Kim Jong Kook’s mother responded by enthusiastically agreeing, “My son must get married quickly.”

Watch “My Ugly Duckling” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and take a look at a teaser for Lee Da Hee’s upcoming drama “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” right here!

Watch Now