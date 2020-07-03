Lee Da Hee Thanks “Search: WWW” Co-Star Im Soo Jung For Supporting Her Upcoming Drama

Lee Da Hee shared her love for Im Soo Jung for supporting her upcoming drama “LUCA” (working title)!

On July 2, Lee Da Hee took to her private Instagram account to put up a video with the caption, “A present that seems like a sprinkle of rain on a sizzling day. Im Crystal, I really like you. Since I can’t present what Gu Reum appears like but, I’ll solely let my voice be heard.”

Within the video, Lee Da Hee could be heard saying, “Thanks, I’ll take pleasure in this. Im Soo Jung, I really like you.” The banners that accompany the espresso truck learn, “I assist ‘LUCA’! I really like you, Da Hee. From Im Soo Jung.”

Im Soo Jung responded to the video by leaving a remark that learn, “I really like you. Keep wholesome and I hope filming goes nicely.”

Lee Da Hee and Im Soo Jung appeared within the 2019 tvN drama “Search: WWW” collectively and have maintained a detailed friendship since then. Lee Da Hee is at the moment engaged on the upcoming tvN drama “LUCA,” which tells a story based mostly on Charles Darwin’s “Origin of Species” about an individual who was born into the mysterious world of genetics and thrust alone into society. She can be taking over the position of devoted detective Gu Reum and she’s going to star within the drama alongside Kim Rae Received.

Watch Lee Da Hee and Im Soo Jung in “Search: WWW” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)