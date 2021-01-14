Lee Da Hee Turns Into Unstoppable Detective In Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN has launched stills of Lee Da Hee within the new motion drama “L.U.C.A.”

“L.U.C.A.” is a few man named Ji Oh (performed by Kim Rae Received) who’s being chased due to his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (performed by Lee Da Hee) who’s the one one who remembers him. Different actors within the forged embrace Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, Jung Da Eun, Kim Min Gwi, and Lee Joong Okay.

Lee Da Hee’s character Gu Reum is a charismatic violent crimes detective who is set to uncover the reality behind her dad and mom’ disappearance. Followers are excited to see her play a detective as soon as once more, and she is going to immerse into her new function to showcase daring charisma and thrilling motion scenes.

The brand new stills present a glimpse of the sturdy and persistent facet of Gu Reum. Her gaze is sharp and chilly, and he or she strides in the direction of one thing with a pulsing aura that guarantees an fascinating showdown. Regardless of being coated with wounds, she doesn’t present any indicators of weak spot or exhaustion.

Lee Da Hee shared why she determined to look on this drama, saying, “I appreciated the style and character, however I used to be much more resolved to star in it due to director Kim Hong Solar and author Chun Sung Il.”

She additionally talked about her character Gu Reum. She stated, “Gu Reum is energetic relatively than passive, and I feel her cool and refreshing sides are charming.”

“L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

