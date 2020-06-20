Lee Daniels’ Billie Holiday Biopic Offered for Sale at Cannes Market – Variety

Sierra/Affinity is dealing with worldwide gross sales of Lee Daniels’ “The US Vs. Billie Holiday,” starring Andra Day as the enduring jazz singer, at the upcoming Cannes Digital Market.

The biopic focuses on Holiday being focused by federal brokers with an undercover sting operation aimed at prohibiting her from singing her controversial 1939 track, “Unusual Fruit,” which protested the lynchings of Black People. “The US Vs. Billie Holiday” is impressed by the 2015 New York Time’s Bestseller “Chasing the Scream: The First and Final Days of the Conflict on Medicine” written by Johann Hari.

“With the world’s eyes pressured to look at the centuries-old oppression of Black folks, I hope ‘The US Vs. Billie Holiday’ will add to this vital dialog by shining a light-weight on systemic racism and social injustice,” Daniels mentioned. “I additionally really feel that on this time of nice reckoning it’s important we rejoice the life and artistry of an unsung Civil Rights warrior, Billie Holiday. We’re proud to associate with Sierra/Affinity to convey this story to the worldwide stage.”

Variety first reported in 2018 on Daniels and Day being hooked up. Daniels directed, produced and co-wrote the biopic, which additionally stars Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund and Natasha Lyonne. Different solid members embody Tone Bell, Blake DeLong, Melvin Gregg, Erik LaRay Harvey, Miss Lawrence, Adriane Lenox, Rob Morgan, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph, Evan Ross and Tyler James Williams.

The script is co-written by Suzan-Lori Parks, who was the primary African-American lady to obtain a Pulitzer Prize for her play “Topdog/Underdog.”

The movie is produced by New Slate Ventures, Lee Daniels Leisure, Roth Kirschenbaum Movies with Jordan Fudge, Lee Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Govt producers embody Hilary Shor, Jeremy Allen, Patty Lengthy, Johann Hari, Cassian Elwes, Mark Bomback and Dennis Stratton.

Holiday was portrayed by Diana Ross within the 1972 movie “Woman Sings the Blues,” which acquired 5 Academy Award nominations together with a Finest Actress nod for Ross.