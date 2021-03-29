Lee Daniels, Karin Gist Drama Given Script-to-Series Order from Fox

The Lee Daniels and Karin Gist challenge “Our Form of Individuals” has been given the straight-to-series therapy at Fox Leisure. The present from the “Star” government producers is the primary new Fox drama sequence ordered for this season, and the primary sequence to be launched out of the community’s script-to-series mannequin and writers’ room led by Gist.

Impressed by Lawrence Otis Graham’s guide “Our Form of Individuals: Inside America’s Black Higher Class.” Per the logline, the drama takes place within the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Winery, a historic stronghold the place the wealthy and highly effective black elite have come to play for over 50 years. The sequence follows protagonist Angela Vaughn, a strong-willed, single-mom, as she units out to reclaim her household’s identify and alter the world together with her revolutionary hair-care line that highlights the innate, pure fantastic thing about Black girls. Michael Thorn, president of leisure, for FOX Leisure, described it as “a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and sophistication in America.”

“Our Form of Individuals” was first put in improvement again in 2017, as Selection completely reported, and was re-worked as of final 12 months. The writers’ room information got here three months after Fox introduced the challenge was nonetheless in rivalry for an off-cycle order to fill the community’s rising scheduling wants on account of COVID-19.

Gist is writing and government producing alongside Claire Brown for her The Gist Of It Productions. Daniels, Marc Velez, and Pam Williams are exec producing through Lee Daniels Leisure, with Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell additionally on board as EPs. Montrel McKay is a non-writing government producer.

Gist signed a brand new general deal with twentieth Tv earlier this 12 months.

Deadline first reported this script-to-series order.