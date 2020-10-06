Lee Do Hyun And Go Min Si In Talks For New KBS Drama

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si might probably be teaming up for a brand new romance drama!

On October 6, it was reported that each actors had been forged as leads within the KBS 2TV drama “Youth of Might” (literal translation). “Youth of Might” is a drama about two younger individuals who grew to become swept up within the Gwangju Rebellion that occurred in Might 1980.

Lee Do Hyun was supplied the position of Hwang Hee Tae, a troublemaker who hates something predictable. His life is described as “a struggle on prejudice,” and in an effort to break the unfairness towards sons raised by single moms, he earned high grades and even entered the Seoul Nationwide College Faculty of Drugs. He additionally performs the guitar and enjoys going to music cafes. Nevertheless, on account of sudden occasions, he finally ends up experiencing the harshest Might of his life.

However, Go Min Si was supplied the position of Kim Myung Hee, a hard-working nurse who left house and is now residing in Gwangju all by herself. Though she’s not pleasant sufficient to consolation crying sufferers, she’s good and skillful sufficient to search out the right blood vessel directly. She’s extra like a warrior than an angel, and in contrast to her stunning look, she has a chilly exterior.

In response to the information, Lee Do Hyun’s company Yue Hua Leisure commented, “Lee Do Hyun has been supplied a job within the new drama ‘Youth of Might,’ and he’s at present reviewing it.”

Go Min Si’s company Mystic Story acknowledged, “She is positively reviewing the supply to look within the new drama ‘Youth of Might.’”

Lee Do Hyun made his debut in 2017 by means of tvN’s “Jail Playbook” and has since gone on to look in SBS’s “30 however 17” and JTBC’s “Clear With Ardour For Now.” His most recognized work is “Lodge Del Luna,” and he’s at present starring within the JTBC drama “18 Once more.”

Go Min Si debuted in 2017 within the drama “My Sassy Lady,” however she grew to become extra extensively recognized after showing within the film “The Witch.” She continued to indicate a formidable efficiency in numerous initiatives, such because the film “The Battle: Roar to Victory” and the drama “Secret Boutique.”

“Youth of Might” will be 12 episodes lengthy, and it’s at present in dialogue to air within the spring of 2021.

