Lee Do Hyun And Go Min Si’s Upcoming Romance Drama Unveils Mellow Teaser Poster

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Youth of Might” unveiled a poster of the 2 predominant characters!

“Youth of Might” follows Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who’ve a fateful assembly in the midst of the whirlwind of occasions that takes place in Might 1980, a traditionally vital time interval in South Korea.

Within the poster, the nice and cozy daylight of Might shines on Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si, who’re sweetly going through one another. The picture offers off a retro vibe prefer it was taken with a movie digicam, highlighting the drama’s setting. The props surrounding them, such because the bus cease signal board, the inexperienced bench, and the black-and-white flyers on the pole, takes viewers again to the ’80s.

Nonetheless, in contrast to Lee Do Hyun’s refreshingly vast smile, Go Min Si solely has a small smile on her face. Their poses additionally replicate their characters’ contrasting personalities: Lee Do Hyun confidently leaning in opposition to a pole along with his arms crossed and Go Min Si shyly sitting on a bench together with her palms folded in her lap. Apparently, Go Min Si is just not assembly Lee Do Hyun’s gaze, elevating questions in regards to the romance that might be portrayed in “Youth of Might.”

“Youth of Might” is slated to premiere on Might 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

