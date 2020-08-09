Lee Do Hyun And Kim Ha Neul Cross Paths Under Unusual Circumstances In “18 Once more”

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “18 Once more” has launched new stills of Kim Ha Neul and Lee Do Hyun working into one another for the primary time after some large modifications.

“18 Once more” will inform the story of a husband on the verge of divorce who finds himself again in his physique when he was on the prime of his life 18 years in the past. Yoon Sang Hyun performs husband Hong Dae Younger, who modifications his title to Go Woo Younger (performed by Lee Do Hyun) when he turns into 18 years previous [by Korean reckoning] once more. In the meantime, Kim Ha Neul performs his spouse Jung Da Jung, who joins the workforce as an anchorwoman in a while in life after elevating their 18-year-old twins.

The brand new stills present Hong Dae Younger working into Jung Da Jung for the primary time after remodeling into Go Woo Younger. Though it seems that Jung Da Jung has no thought who he’s, she does appear to stare at him intently after he exits the bus. Go Woo Younger has a shiny smile on his face contained in the bus however as soon as he’s exterior, the smile drops and he appears to take a deep breath like he’s bracing himself for one thing.

The manufacturing workers of “18 Once more” said, “Jung Da Jung has no concept that Go Woo Younger is definitely her husband Hong Dae Younger, and the pair are set to type an in depth bond as Go Woo Younger stays near her. Jung Da Jung and Hong Dae Younger had been on the verge of divorce, so it will likely be fascinating for viewers to see how that will probably be affected by this modification.”

“18 Once more” relies on the American movie “17 Once more” and would be the follow-up drama to “The Good Detective.” The drama will premiere on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

