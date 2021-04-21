Lee Do Hyun Can’t Hide His Nervousness On 1st Date With Go Min Si In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of May” has shared an adorable sneak peek of Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s first date!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea.

Although Hwang Hee Tae was admitted to Seoul National University’s medical school at the top of his class, he ends up returning to his hometown after experiencing a traumatizing incident. Meanwhile, Kim Myung Hee is a nurse three years into her career who has already gone through all sorts of hardships in her young life. Constantly worried about her much younger sibling back home, she scrapes together whatever money she can to send to her family despite her low wages.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Hwang Hee Tae is endearingly nervous as he meets up with Kim Myung Hee meet up for their very first date. After the young couple excitedly greets each other from afar, Hwang Hee Tae gets so shy that he is unable to even look Kim Myung Hee in the eye as he sits shyly beside her.

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

