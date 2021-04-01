Lee Do Hyun Exudes Retro Vibes In Upcoming KBS Drama

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Youth of Might” (literal translation) launched the primary set of stills of Lee Do Hyun!

“Youth of Might” is about Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who’ve a fateful assembly in the midst of the whirlwind of occasions that takes place in Might 1980, a traditionally vital time interval in South Korea.

Lee Do Hyun’s character, Hwang Hee Tae, is a medical pupil who has a sly and mischievous facet however is set and pushed beneath. He entered Seoul Nationwide College School of Drugs on the high of his class, however he likes to play the guitar. He’ll break the stereotype that every one medical college students do is research by themselves.

In the newly launched stills, Lee Do Hyun completely transforms into Hwang Tae Hee and exhibits each the playful nature and considerate traits of his new character. Hwang Tae Hee will bear many adjustments because of an sudden occasion in his life. It will likely be thrilling to see his romance with Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by way of all method of hardships.

“Youth of Might” will premiere in Might 2021.

