Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, And Geum Sae Rok Display Different Aspirations In New Posters For “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of May” released new character posters of the four leads!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea.

Although Hwang Hee Tae was admitted to Seoul National University’s medical school at the top of his class, he ends up returning to his hometown after experiencing a traumatizing incident. In his poster, Lee Do Hyun portrays his character’s determination and deep sadness with his faraway gaze. The text on his poster describes Hwang Hee Tae with the phrase, “War with prejudice.”

Go Min Si portrays Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her career who has a firm and stern personality. The poster uses a reference to the phrase, “White-robed angel,” which refers to nurses, and changes it to “White-robed soldier.” Kim Myung Hee leaves her hometown and experiences all sorts of hardships, but she still runs towards her dream.

Exuding a powerful charisma in his clean-cut suit, Lee Sang Yi transforms into Lee Soo Chan, a businessman who works at a trading company after returning from his studies abroad in France. With knitted brows and the text, “Noblesse oblige,” Lee Sang Yi highlights the torment Lee Soo Chan faces as the eldest son of a wealthy family.

Geum Sae Rok plays Lee Soo Chan’s younger sister Lee Soo Ryun, who is a frontrunner of the student movements in the 1980s. In her poster, Geum Sae Rok conveys her character’s uneasy feelings with her concerned expression. Lee Soo Ryun feels responsible for coming from a wealthy family, so she gives her all in uniting the students. The description on her poster reads, “Law department Jeanne d’Arc,” making viewers even more curious to learn about Lee Soo Ryun’s and Lee Soo Chan’s backstory.

The production team shared, “The four actors had such perfect chemistry that they couldn’t stop smiling during the poster photo shoot, and they also showcased their acting skills by flawlessly immersing themselves into their roles when they had to portray the sentiments of the youth in the ’80s. Please anticipate the developments in the story that will be led by the four actors with their tight acting skills.”

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Go Min Si in “Secret Boutique” with subtitles here…

Watch Now

…and watch Lee Do Hyun in “18 Again“:

Watch Now

Source (1)