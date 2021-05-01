Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, And Geum Sae Rok Enjoy The Spring In “Youth Of May” Posters

KBS’s upcoming drama “Youth of May” has released new posters of its main cast!

“Youth of May” is a melodrama about the romance between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si) set against the turbulent background of May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea. Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok co-star as Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryun, siblings from a wealthy family background who have different goals in life.

One of the new posters focuses on the warmhearted romance between Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s characters. Giving off the vibe of nostalgic first love, the two lean against each other with their eyes closed as if dreaming happy dreams together.

Lee Do Hyun said, “You naturally start to cheer for the characters in ‘Youth of May’ as you follow their stories. I think that it will be more fun to watch if you follow along with us heart and soul.” Go Min Si said, “I think that each episode title will be interesting to look out for. If you imagine what will happen next, it will be more fun to watch.”

In the individual posters, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, and Geum Sae Rok pose against a beautiful spring background, showing their characters in the bloom of life. Lee Do Hyun and Lee Sang Yi show their characters’ “male lead” qualities by flashing a warm smile at the camera, while Geum Sae Rok and Go Min Si focus more on their characters’ feelings of longing and wistfulness.

Lee Sang Yi said, “I think that viewers will get absorbed in how it starts off innocent but gets more and more complicated.” Geum Sae Rok said, “It’s a warm, youthful story during a time when everything feels cold and heavy. Hee Tae and Myung Hee’s emotions are a key part of the story, so I think it would be good to focus on that flow.”

“Youth of May” premieres on May 3 and will be available on Viki. Check out a trailer below!

Watch Now

Source (1)