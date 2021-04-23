Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, And Geum Sae Rok Find Their Fates Entangled In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of May” has unveiled a new poster of its four leads!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea.

Although Hwang Hee Tae was admitted to Seoul National University’s medical school at the top of his class, he ends up returning to his hometown after experiencing a traumatizing incident. There, he happens to meet Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her career who has already gone through all sorts of hardships in her young life. Constantly worried about her much younger sibling back home, Kim Myung Hee scrapes together whatever money she can to send to her family despite her low wages.

Lee Sang Yi will be playing the role of Lee Soo Chan, the son of a wealthy family who has returned from studying abroad in France—and who ends up forging a dangerous contract with the family of Hwang Hee Tae. Meanwhile, Geum Sae Rok will be playing his younger sister Lee Soo Ryun, who finds her life going in an entirely unexpected direction while trying to help her friend Kim Myung Hee achieve her dreams.

In the newly released poster, the four characters stand together in one frame, but they are all gazing in different directions—hinting at their misaligned fates. Instead of appearing in the throes of young love, all four leads seem to be lost in thought, tormented by the struggles of their respective lives.

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

