Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, And Geum Sae Rok Have A Tense Chance Encounter In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Youth of May” has revealed a new set of stills!

The series is set to highlight the passion that underlies a group of young adults living through May 1980, a historically significant time period in Korea. The drama is described as a retro romance drama and will star Lee Do Hyun as Hwang Hee Tae and Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee.

In the released photos, the two are joined by fellow costars Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok, who play siblings Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryun, respectively. All four individuals cross paths in a chance encounter, but it’s evident that there exists a level of tension among them for an unknown reason.

A feeling of unease is evident on all four faces, starting with Hwang Hee Tae, who looks at someone with a hard face. Kim Myung Hee seems to be avoiding one’s gaze, while Lee Soo Ryun looks like she’s on the verge of tears despite being with her close friend Kim Myung Hee and brother Lee Soo Chan.

The four actors will be telling the narratives of their respective characters and the harrowing story of romance with their solid acting skills.

The production team commented, “We plan to illustrate the heart wrenching sentiments of youth in the 1980s along with reminders of the decade such as the look of the streets, the music, and the fashion. We would like for you to keep on the lookout for how the characters the four actors of have taken on are entangled and how they work through it.”

“Youth of May” will premiere May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

