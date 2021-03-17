Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, And More Join Script Reading For Upcoming Drama

On March 17, KBS’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Youth of Could” (literal translation) launched photographs from the script studying with the solid!

“Youth of Could” is about Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who’ve a fateful assembly in the course of the whirlwind of occasions that takes place in Could 1980, a traditionally vital time interval in South Korea.

Attending the script studying have been director Tune Min Yeob, author Lee Kang, and solid members Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, Oh Man Seok, Uhm Hyo Seop, Kim Gained Hae, Hwang Younger Hee, and Shim Yi Younger.

Earlier than the studying started, director Tune Min Yeob stated, “I’ll work arduous to inform the story of affection and youth that our drama is striving to specific. More than the rest, I hope that we will finish the shoot safely with out anybody getting harm.”

Screenwriter Lee Kang added, “Each time I write a script, I sit down with the mindset of writing a letter. I really feel like I’ve gotten the reply to these letters now. The chemistry between the actors is so good that it provides me new life to work on the mission.”

Lee Do Hyun’s character, Hwang Hee Tae, is a medical scholar who has a sly and mischievous aspect, however is set and pushed beneath. Go Min Si’s character, Kim Myung Hee, is a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by way of all method of hardships.

Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok play the siblings Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryeon. Lee Soo Chan is warmhearted and carries the duty of being the older sibling and carrying on the household enterprise, whereas Lee Soo Ryeon is an easygoing regulation scholar from a rich household.

“Youth of Could” will premiere in Could 2021.

Supply (1)