Lee Do Hyun In Talks For New Drama Along With Im Soo Jung

Lee Do Hyun could also be showing in a brand new drama!

On April 5, one business consultant mentioned Lee Do Hyun can be becoming a member of Im Soo Jung for a drama titled “Melancholia” (literal title). A supply from his company Yue Hua Leisure clarified, “Lee Do Hyun acquired a proposal to star in ‘Melancholia’ and is reviewing it.”

“Melancholia” is described as a drama a couple of horrible scandal that sweeps over a prestigious personal highschool in Gangnam. The scandal entails a sexual relationship between college students and academics, in addition to the corruption that follows. It was beforehand revealed that Im Soo Jung is in dialogue to play the primary character within the drama.

If Lee Do Hyun chooses to just accept the provide, he’ll play Baek Seung Yoo. He’s a man of few phrases who’s sluggish to reply and is blasé about every thing. He’s a voluntary outsider who prefers to take photos quietly with DSLR cameras as a substitute of cellular phone cameras. In addition, he appeared on a quiz program on the age of 5 and stunned the world by fixing math issues that even college students at KAIST and Pohang College of Science and Expertise couldn’t resolve. He additionally entered MIT on the age of 10 however dropped out on the age of 12.

Lee Do Hyun is at the moment filming “Youth of Could” (literal title) that can premiere in Could 2021. It’s a drama that revolves round two characters who’ve a fateful assembly in the course of the whirlwind of occasions that takes place in Could 1980, a traditionally vital time interval in South Korea.

Watch Lee Do Hyun in “18 Once more“:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)