Lee Do Hyun On The Story Of How He Became An Actor, Turning Points In His Life, And More

Lee Do Hyun sat down for an interview with W Korea about his historical past, targets, and extra!

The journal requested Lee Do Hyun if there have been any memorable issues he’s been instructed by writers or administrators. “That brings up a reminiscence of once I was instructed that my smile was charming,” he mentioned. “Earlier than that, I wasn’t capable of smile with confidence, however I gained the braveness to take action after that. I attempted to make use of it like a weapon once I was filming ‘Resort Del Luna‘ too. I used to be inspired by the many individuals who love my smile.”

Lee Do Hyun not too long ago talked about on “Ask Us Something” that he used to play basketball, and he shared within the interview that he’d spent numerous time enjoying the game in his college days. He mentioned, “I used to be a degree guard. If my father hadn’t been in opposition to it, I believe I’d have continued in sports activities.”

When requested why he’d opposed it, Lee Do Hyun defined, “My father was a baseball participant when he was younger, and we spent numerous time enjoying sports activities collectively once I was a child. However I believe he was in opposition to it as a result of he’s had expertise in sports activities so he is aware of how troublesome it’s.”

Lee Do Hyun went on to speak about how he’d ended up dreaming of being a celeb. “It wasn’t one thing that I had a particular concept about,” he mentioned. “I simply wasn’t that fascinated by finding out. There was this house the place college students might go to review and likewise relaxation, it was like a dormitory though it was an unusual residence. My mom despatched me to that form of place, saying, ‘Go do some finding out.’ She purchased an digital organizer for me to make use of as an English dictionary and finding out instrument, however I’d sit on the couch and watch movies on it. I watched the film ‘Sunflower’ again and again…”

The interviewer puzzled what it was about that movie, saying that many actors discuss Kim Rae Received‘s efficiency in “Sunflower.” He replied, “Ah, it’s an unforgettable movie, in fact. Anyway, after watching motion pictures like that, I ended up naturally drawn to appearing. My father objected once more [laughs]. He mentioned that it was only a fleeting concept that folks would possibly dream about once they’re a young person. I satisfied my mom, so I began attending an appearing academy once I was within the second half of my second yr at highschool, and I solely instructed my father the reality when it got here time for school entrance exams.”

He was requested if he had felt intimidated by others at his appearing academy. “I didn’t really feel intimidated, I used to be immodest,” he mentioned, saying that he’d thought “I’m handsome and good at appearing.”

“I went to the admission exams with that assured perspective, however I failed all of them,” he admitted. “I got here to my senses whereas I used to be finding out to strive once more the following yr. I believe I steadily discovered learn how to be humble then.” Lee Do Hyun ended up being admitted to the drama division of Chung-Ang College.

He went on to say that his expertise with entrance exams had modified his perspective towards each appearing and life. “My life’s motto is all the time, ‘work exhausting,’” he mentioned. “I work exhausting at no matter I’m given.”

Lee Do Hyun was requested to explain the form of appearing type he enjoys. “I like an satisfying and cheerful type,” he mentioned. “It’s enjoyable for me too once I’m doing that form of efficiency, and I nonetheless discover it exhausting to play a cool man position. It’s not that I get embarrassed; I doubt whether or not I’m doing a very good job. Lee Byung Hun looks as if somebody who’s each a superb actor and likewise witty. I need to be relaxed like that sooner or later too.”

When requested how he feels about appearing now that he’s been doing it for some time, he replied, “It turns into tougher the extra I do it. I as soon as complained to Director Lee Eung Bok that it was troublesome and difficult, and he mentioned only one factor to me. ‘Wouldn’t or not it’s no enjoyable if it had been straightforward?’ I felt like I’d been hit by a hammer. I’d began doing this job as a result of it was enjoyable, so why did I preserve pondering it was exhausting?”

On the subject of his aspirations for the long run, Lee Do Hyun shared that he desires to be known as a “grasp of rom-coms.” He continued, “I believe I’ll proceed to need to do romantic-comedies till I enlist within the army, and I need to be generally known as a ‘attractive actor’ as soon as I return from the army and after I flip 30.”



When Lee Do Hyun spoke about what he’d love to do if he earns some huge cash, he described how he desires to pay again his guardian’s debt in order that they will use the allowance cash he offers them on themselves as an alternative. The interviewer additionally talked about that they’d heard he has a disabled youthful brother, and so they requested him if he’d spent numerous time taking care of him as a baby.

“It’s not main, however he has a little bit of an mental incapacity,” he replied. “I believe at one level, as a result of I used to be younger, I felt embarrassed about him, however at some point once I was in center college, he got here residence after being bullied. I went out and scolded the youngsters who’d bullied him. After that, even when it wasn’t over a bullying problem, I took care of him a bit extra. Just lately too, I went to the place the place he works and handed out drinks and mentioned good day.”

The interviewer talked about to him that there have been numerous factors in his life which have introduced change, similar to failing his entrance examination and altering his perspective, gaining braveness about his smile because of a director, and beginning to deal with his brother after the bullying. Since Lee Do Hyun expressed how he’s cautious to not change into immodest, he was requested what he’d do if he modified after turning into a star.

“I’m going to maintain my senses about me,” he mentioned. “I’ve already instructed the folks round me if that if it looks as if I’ve modified, I need them to offer me a slap throughout the face.”

The full pictorial and interview with Lee Do Hyun may be discovered within the October problem of W Korea.

Watch “Resort Del Luna” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)