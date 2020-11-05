Lee Do Hyun Reveals How He Prepared For “18 Once more” + What He Thinks Is His Biggest Strength As A Rom-Com Star

In a current interview and pictorial for 1st Look journal, Lee Do Hyun dished on his newest drama and extra!

The actor is presently starring in JTBC’s “18 Once more” as Hong Dae Younger, a 37-year-old man getting ready to divorce who immediately finds himself again in his 18-year-old physique.

When requested how he tackled the problem of portraying a supernatural phenomenon that he has by no means personally skilled, Lee Do Hyun revealed that he had gone to nice lengths to check the habits of his co-star Yoon Sang Hyun, who performs Hong Dae Younger earlier than he magically finds himself wanting 18 once more.

“I intently noticed and studied Yoon Sang Hyun,” recalled Lee Do Hyun, explaining that he wished to convey as convincingly as potential that they have been the identical individual—albeit in two totally different our bodies. “How he walked, even the form of his palms when he held his cellular phone… I attempted onerous to not miss these sorts of small particulars.”

Lee Do Hyun additionally shared what he considers his best power as a rom-com star.

“Regardless of how tacky my traces are, I can ship them in a approach that feels gentle and never too awkward,” mentioned the actor. “I attempt my finest to determine methods to make viewers take pleasure in and settle for these sorts of traces, in order that at the same time as they suppose, ‘Wow, that’s so tacky, how are you going to say issues like that,’ in addition they suppose, ‘I actually like that.’”

Watch Lee Do Hyun in “Resort Del Luna” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)