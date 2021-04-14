Lee Do Hyun Shares Insight Into His Character In Upcoming Retro Romance Drama “Youth Of Could”

Lee Do Hyun talked about his upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Youth of Could”!

“Youth of Could” will spotlight the fervour that underlies a gaggle of younger adults dwelling by way of Could 1980, a traditionally important time interval in Korea. The retro romance drama stars Lee Do Hyun as Hwang Hee Tae, a medical pupil who has a sly and mischievous aspect however is decided and pushed beneath, and Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by way of all types of hardships.

Though Hwang Hee Tae entered Seoul Nationwide College’s medical faculty with high scores, he postpones his commencement as a result of a trauma from an incident. Lee Do Hyun will painting the hidden wound his character harbors behind his trademark refreshing character and brazen perspective.

Lee Do Hyun shared, “Hee Tae seems to be carefree and lighthearted, however he’s a determine who’s extra considerate than anybody else on the within. I believe I’m much like him on this facet.” He defined, “On one hand, I questioned if he could be extra cautious, however I assumed expressing issues instantly could be extra like Hee Tae, so I positioned emphasis on that whereas appearing.”

The actor revealed, “This can be a venture that made me really feel, ‘That is youth!’ The tenderness and affection inside the venture felt very charming to me.”

“Youth of Could” will premiere Could 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Do Hyun in “18 Once more“:

