Lee Do Hyun Talks About The Advice He Got From IU, How He Became An Actor, And More

Actor Lee Do Hyun lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the November problem of GQ Korea.

Requested about why he began performing, he mentioned, “There wasn’t a particular purpose. I naturally got here to think about performing as one thing I needed to do. I feel I appreciated being the focal point. I might all the time put myself on the market in expertise reveals and sing and dance. I actually appreciated listening to the applause and cheers.”

He added, “I had the dream of being a musical actor, so I listened to a number of musical numbers and sang alongside. Perhaps not proper now, however I’d prefer to strive singing, dancing, and performing on stage after I’ve developed my abilities some extra.”

Regardless of being solely three years into his profession, Lee Do Hyun has already racked up a formidable filmography, from his debut in 2017’s “Jail Playbook,” his star-making function in “Lodge Del Luna,” and his present lead function in “18 Once more.”

Lee Do Hyun mentioned, “Performing is only one job out of lots of of jobs. It’s work that I love to do. I don’t consider it as notably particular. That’s why I’m extra snug being ‘Lee Do Hyun’ as an alternative of ‘actor Lee Do Hyun.’ I wish to preserve the mindset of a rookie. I really like the work of attending to know the character and doing the analysis. I really like creating them by way of discussions with the director. It’s not straightforward to play a lead function, however I’m doing my finest to take pleasure in it.”

He continued, “IU [whom he worked with on ‘Hotel Del Luna’] watched ’18 Once more’ and instructed me, ‘A lead function can really feel like a heavy burden, and also you really feel a number of strain to do properly, however there’s additionally quite a bit to take pleasure in, so have enjoyable with it.”

Lee Do Hyun shared that his dad and mom had been towards him selecting to be an actor at first. He mentioned, “Beginning in my second 12 months of highschool, I went to performing college behind my father’s again. However I needed to persuade my father if I needed to pursue performing in college. By the assistance of my performing tutor, I used to be solid in a play. I invited my mother, who knew all about it, and my dad, who didn’t know. There was a poster with my face on it for the play within the subway stairs on the way in which to the theater. My father got here to see the play and was shocked to see his son’s face on the road. After displaying him my performs, I bought his permission to be an actor.”

Lee Do Hyun additionally named Joo Ji Hoon as his function mannequin. “It might be good to all the time be on the high of the mountain,” he mentioned, “nevertheless it’s not doable to stay on the summit eternally. It’s important to come down and eat some good meals, dip your toes within the stream, and check out climbing totally different mountains. Amid that course of, I wish to turn into an actor you can belief. My function mannequin is Joo Ji Hoon. I would like individuals to belief me with regards to performing, and I additionally wish to be referred to as horny as I become older. I noticed him in a industrial lately and I actually admired his decadent look.”

Watch “Lodge Del Luna” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)