Lee Do Hyun To Make Special Appearance In “Past Evil” As Shin Ha Kyun’s Younger Counterpart

Lee Do Hyun will seem in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Past Evil”!

The psychological thriller is about two males who’re prepared to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they try to trace down the assassin, they need to repeatedly ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Yeo Jin Goo will star within the drama as Han Joo Gained, a extremely succesful detective who appears to have the whole lot going for him however harbors a hidden secret. He finally ends up transferring to the native police station within the quiet village of Manyang, the place former detective Lee Dong Shik (performed by Shin Ha Kyun) has been demoted to doing menial work.

The newly launched stills give perception into Lee Dong Shik’s previous and current. Lee Do Hyun will make a particular look within the drama because the youthful model of Lee Dong Shik from 20 years in the past. In the stills, Lee Dong Shik (Lee Do Hyun) sits comfortably, taking part in his guitar with a brilliant smile on his face. Nonetheless, his smile shortly fades as he shares a tense confrontation with the cafe worker Bang Joo Solar (Kim Hee Uh Ra). In a beforehand launched spotlight teaser, Lee Dong Shik was revealed as a suspect of Bang Joo Solar’s homicide 20 years in the past.

Viewers are curious to be taught extra about Lee Dong Shik’s mysterious previous and the explanation he grew to become a police officer following the mysterious homicide case. Though Lee Dong Shik was a violent crimes detective, he’s now solely answerable for menial duties on the police station. Lee Dong Shik’s life modifications when he reencounters a case just like the bizarre serial killer case that shook up his world 20 years in the past. In the stills, Lee Dong Shik’s poker face attracts curiosity about his actual story and the reality he’s searching.

Shin Ha Kyun shared, “Lee Dong Shik is a determine who couldn’t assist however flip loopy as a result of he was overflowing with unhappiness. Due to that, he heads out to resolve circumstances along with his personal methodology. I attempted to painting the distinction between his internal self and outer self effectively.” Moreover, after receiving love for his efficiency in “18 Once more” and “Candy House,” Lee Do Hyun is anticipated to impress as soon as once more along with his expert performing.

The manufacturing group of “Past Evil” shared, “The narrative of Lee Dong Shik’s previous is among the necessary factors interlocking with the current case. Actor Lee Do Hyun added power to the completion of the drama along with his particular look as Lee Dong Shik, who confronted a sudden change in his 20s. Please try the primary episode to see the hidden story behind the case that shook up Lee Dong Shik and Manyang 20 years in the past.”

“Past Evil” will premiere on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

