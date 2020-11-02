Lee Do Hyun’s Agency Denies Rumors Surrounding Alleged Girlfriend And Fan Gift

Lee Do Hyun’s company has provided an evidence behind rumors surrounding the actor.

Lee Do Hyun was wrapped up in a relationship rumor following an nameless tweet posted on November 2. The tweet went, “There’s an actor that has his girlfriend put up about his presents for him? And he even ‘likes’ her put up.” The tweet included a photograph of the alleged girlfriend’s put up the place she’s carrying a pig hat. Based on followers, this hat was one Lee Do Hyun acquired from followers as a birthday current, and the actor himself pressed ‘like’ on the put up underneath his personal account. The identical person uploaded a photograph of the actor supposedly on a date together with his alleged girlfriend.

On the identical day, a supply from Lee Do Hyun’s company said by way of News1 that the rising speculations will not be true. They added, “The photograph was taken round three years in the past when Lee Do Hyun was with a gaggle of shut acquaintances and so they tried the hat on collectively. The photograph uploaded on his social media was additionally deleted quickly after in case of being misunderstood.” Concerning the girl who seems within the posting, the supply defined, “She isn’t the actor’s girlfriend, however quite an in depth acquaintance.”

Lee Do Hyun is at present faring nicely together with his function in JTBC’s drama “18 Once more.”

