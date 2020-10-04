Lee Do Hyun’s Heart Aches At The Sight Of His Depressed Father Lee Byung Joon In “18 Once more”

JTBC’s “18 Once more” has shared a brand new have a look at the importing episode!

Primarily based on the American movie “17 Once more,” “18 Once more” is a couple of man on the point of divorce who all of the sudden finds himself again within the physique of his 18-year-old self. Yoon Sang Hyun performs the older model of the protagonist Hong Dae Younger, and Lee Do Hyun performs the teenage counterpart who goes by the title Go Woo Younger. Kim Ha Neul co-stars as Hong Dae Younger’s spouse Jung Da Jung.

Spoiler

Beforehand, the drama shared a glimpse of Hong Dae Younger’s father Hong Joo Man (Lee Byung Joo). Hong Joo Man was useless set in opposition to the wedding of Hong Dae Younger and Jung Da Jung. He disapproved of their willpower to have a child after they had been solely in highschool and claimed a child would solely break their lives. This drove a wedge between the son and father, and the upcoming episode will present a deeper glimpse of their relationship.

In the brand new stills, Lee Do Hyun poses as Go Woo Younger. He spots Hong Joo Man on the road, and his expression turns into pensive and undecisive. Alternatively, Hong Joo Man didn’t even discover him, and he goes his personal approach with out even trying again. Judging from his drained face and heavy shoulders, he seems like he doesn’t have something explicit to sit up for in his life.

Go Woo Younger reaches out to his father, however ultimately, he drops his hand and hangs his head low in disappointment and guilt. It looks as if he isn’t capable of strategy his father due to his new, younger look.

The manufacturing staff of “18 Once more” shared, “This week, the drama will inform the story of Lee Do Hyun and Lee Byung Joon. In explicit, it would give an perception into the reality about Lee Byung Joon that one knew about. Please sit up for this week’s episodes as they’ll contact hearts with their father-and-son relationship.”

“18 Once more” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Lee Do Hyun in “Lodge Del Luna” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)