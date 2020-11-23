Lee Dong Gook Talks About His Retirement From Soccer On “Grasp In The Home”

On the November 22 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” soccer participant Lee Dong Gook appeared because the “grasp.”

Lee Dong Gook lately introduced that he was formally retiring from the game. On “Grasp within the Home,” he defined why he had cried throughout his retirement press convention. He mentioned, “Ever since I began soccer, my father has been ‘the daddy of a soccer participant.’ He informed me, ‘When you retire, I’m additionally retiring from being ‘the daddy of a soccer participant.’ I swore I wouldn’t cry on the press convention, however I hadn’t deliberate on speaking about my mother and father, so I began to tear up once I talked about that.”

Lee Dong Gook has had an extended and profitable profession. Earlier than his retirement, he held the report of being the oldest Korean participant to nonetheless play skilled soccer. Requested about why he had performed the sport for therefore lengthy, he mentioned, “There have been a number of causes, however I needed my juniors to see {that a} lengthy skilled profession in soccer was attainable. There are numerous gamers who’re nonetheless gifted, however retire on account of different causes. I needed to set an instance for gamers who wish to play for a very long time. It took numerous effort and time for me to stay aggressive.”

He mentioned, “After I was struggling, my spouse would at all times inform me, ‘In case you consider your self as a hero in a drama, you’ll undoubtedly have a cheerful ending.’ Whereas I gave it my all throughout coaching, I might assume, ‘I’m going out on a cheerful ending.’”

Lee Dong Gook rejected his public nickname as “the icon of dangerous luck. “I don’t agree with that,” he mentioned. “I competed in over 100 matches as a part of the nationwide group. I’m wondering what number of soccer gamers can say that they have been as blissful as me. I bought numerous criticism once I didn’t rating on the World Cup, however I used to be glad at the least that it was me. If my fellow gamers had obtained that sort of criticism, I feel they might have had a tougher time. I already had numerous expertise, so I bought the criticism as a result of that they had had excessive expectations of me. I’m grateful that folks trusted me that a lot. I did my best possible to run till the tip, so I’ve no regrets.”

Lee Dong Gook then confirmed the solid members the a number of trophies he had at house, in addition to his 5 kids, who turned well-known by “The Return of Superman.” His second-eldest daughter, Jae Ah, is a tennis participant, and he mentioned, “She seems at my trophies and says that she desires to win much more than me. I’m actually pleased with her.”

The 5 kids then made Lee Dong Gook choke up by saying that they have been blissful to be spending extra time with him now that he’d retired, however that they’d cried at his press convention as a result of, “We have been unhappy. He was actually cool when he performed soccer.”

The “Grasp within the Home” solid instructed that Lee Dong Gook may turn into his daughter’s supervisor. Lee Dong Gook mentioned, “That’s the dream.” However Jae Ah commented, “My palms are getting sweaty. To journey around the globe with my dad? It’s a bit scary. He’s been an athlete for a very long time, so I feel he’ll perceive me, however as an expert, I feel his requirements can be very excessive, in order that’s numerous stress.”

Jae Si, his eldest daughter (and Jae Ah’s twin) mentioned, “As soon as COVID-19 will get higher, I’d wish to journey overseas with Dad.” About her dream of changing into a mannequin, she mentioned, “I’ve been carrying my dad’s garments.” Her dad joked, “She will pull off the garments that even I can’t put on.”

