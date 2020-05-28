Lee Dong Gun In Talks To Return To Big Screen After 13 Years Away

Lee Dong Gun may quickly be again on the large display screen, for the primary time in 13 years.

On Might 28, Star Information reported that Lee Dong Gun has been solid within the upcoming movie “Come Again Residence” (working title). The film tells the story of a person who’s trying to find his kidnapped youngster. The character is described as somebody who grew to become the top of a family at a younger age.

It was reported earlier this 12 months by the identical outlet that Kim Younger Kwang had been solid within the function of the person who’s trying to find his youngster, though the report was not confirmed by his company. The Might 28 report from Star Information states that Lee Dong Gun and Kim Younger Kwang shall be taking part in two characters that face off within the movie.

Later that day, FNC Leisure informed MyDaily, “Lee Dong Gun has acquired a proposal for the movie ‘Come Again Residence’ and he’s in talks.” They clarified, “It’s not at the moment at a stage the place let’s imagine whether or not or not he’ll be appearing within the movie.”

If Lee Dong Gun does take the function, this shall be his first movie to hit theaters because the 2007 film “Love Now.” He filmed a Korean-Chinese language film titled “Encounter” in 2015 with T-ara’s Jiyeon, however it was not launched in theaters.

“Come Again Residence” is directed by Kim Tae Yong, who has created movies together with “Set Me Free” and “Misbehavior.” It’s deliberate to start filming this summer time.

The information about Lee Dong Gun contemplating this function got here on the identical day because the announcement of his divorce after three years of marriage to Jo Yoon Hee.

Lee Dong Gun’s current dramas have included “Sketch,” “The place Stars Land,” “Angel’s Final Mission: Love,” and “Leverage.”

