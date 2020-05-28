Lee Dong Gun + Jo Yoon Hee Announce Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage

Up to date Might 28 KST:

Lee Dong Gun’s company FNC Leisure has additionally launched a press release concerning the actor’s divorce.

Hiya. That is FNC Leisure. First, we wish to categorical our remorse at having to convey this unlucky information to followers who love Lee Dong Gun. Lee Dong Gun reached the choice of divorce after critical contemplation, and on Might 22, he accomplished the divorce arbitration proceedings on the Seoul Household Court docket. We apologize for inflicting concern to many, and [Lee Dong Gun] will work more durable to present a greater impression as an actor.

Supply (1)

Unique Article:

Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee have parted methods after three years of marriage.

On Might 28, it was reported that the 2 actors had just lately gotten divorced because of irreconcilable variations. The couple registered their marriage three years in the past, in Might 2017, and went on to carry a personal wedding ceremony in September of that 12 months.

Jo Yoon Hee’s company King Kong by Starship confirmed the information in an official assertion, saying that the couple had formally divorced on Might 22.

The company’s full assertion is as follows:

Hiya. That is King Kong by Starship. First, we wish to categorical our remorse at having to convey this unlucky information. We’re making an official assertion concerning the stories of actress Jo Yoon Hee’s divorce. We’re informing you that on Might 22, Jo Yoon Hee formally divorced Lee Dong Gun by divorce arbitration proceedings on the Seoul Household Court docket. As we ship this sudden information, we ask for the understanding of those that congratulated the couple and cheered on their marriage. Jo Yoon Hee will work exhausting with the intention to greet you sooner or later by good actions. Thanks.

In accordance with a report by Dispatch, Jo Yoon Hee has acquired custody of their younger daughter.

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews