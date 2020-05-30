Lee Dong Hwi Talks About How His New Film Changed His Thoughts On Success, How He Relieves Stress, And More

Actor Lee Dong Hwi just lately sat down for an interview to debate his new movie.

After final showing within the movie “My First Consumer” final Could, Lee Dong Hwi’s new movie “Kukdo Theatre” is his first launch in a 12 months. It tells the story of a younger, lonely boy who’s bored with dwelling. He finds his manner again to his hometown the place he surprisingly receives a lot of heat help.

Lee Dong Hwi shared, “I additionally felt comforted after studying the script. By the final scene, I’m wondering if I’ll be fully reworked into [my character] Ki Tae.” He continued, “Whereas there are many extravagant individuals and many various conditions and happenings, I consider that everybody is the principle character of their very own life. That’s why I needed to share that common individuals like Ki Tae exist too.”

After debuting in 2013 with the movie “Run to the South,” Lee Dong Hwi first rose to fame with the 2015 drama “Reply 1988.” He spoke about his private ideas on success, explaining, “Till now, I believed rather a lot about how I needed to obtain recognition from others. Nevertheless, I used to be so pleased filming ‘Kukdo Theatre,’ I feel my requirements of success have modified.”

Lee Dong Hwi additionally revealed that he discovered Jeolla dialect from veteran actor Lee Han Wi to arrange for his position as Ki Tae. He commented, “I went to see him at his home. I acquired numerous assist from him, as he taught me a wide range of variations, together with native dialect and combined dialect.”

Because of COVID-19, Lee Dong Hwi shared that he hasn’t been working rather a lot and is prioritizing his well being. He shared, “Lately, I actually want for everybody to be wholesome. Because the circumstances usually are not good all world wide, I feel one’s psychological and bodily well being is extra essential than their profession achievements.”

When requested how he relieves his stress, the actor responded, “I like clothes, so I take into consideration that. It places me in a great temper to consider what items of clothes would match properly collectively.”

He continued, “After I get one thing, for instance a pitcher or a shawl, I’m not glad with only one and must go round to gather a spread. Relatively than purchase costly issues at costly shops, I sometimes go to classic outlets. Though I can’t exit now because of COVID-19, I get pleasure from procuring abroad. Since I’m largely at dwelling now, I draw on my sneakers, however I’m not going to promote them,” including amusing.

“Kukdo Theatre” premiered on Could 29, and Lee Dong Hwi will be showing in one other movie “Name” later this 12 months.

Watch Lee Dong Hwi in “Reply 1988” under!

