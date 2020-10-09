Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Are Faced With Sharing A Room For The Night In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah have to determine easy methods to share a room collectively for the night time within the subsequent episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

The new tvN drama is a few male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to trace him down.

On October 8, preview stills have been shared of the pair in a state of affairs that appears like a whole 180 from the violent and intense ending to the earlier night time’s premiere. Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah are confronted with having to spend an evening collectively in a far-from-luxurious single room, with the 2 of them bickering over a set of flowery bedding.

Yi Yeon has shed his cool persona for a second as he places on a unhappy look together with his hand outstretched, whereas in one other shot Nam Ji Ah is smiling brightly wrapped up within the blanket. Viewers are questioning what the hidden story is about these two characters and the way Yi Yeon, who had so fully adjusted to life within the metropolis, has ended up on this quiet place that seems very removed from downtown.

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah filmed this scene in July, and their nice chemistry and teamwork stored the temper up on set. Controlling their push-and-pull dynamic was essential for the scene, in order that they rehearsed their traces a number of instances to completely pull it off. When the digital camera was rolling, they have been a terrific group as Lee Dong Wook used his well-known wit and Jo Bo Ah offered fantastic reactions.

The manufacturing group said, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah have been all the time stuffed with vitality on set and doing their finest, so the pair boosted morale and stored everybody powered up.” They requested viewers to tune in to the second episode on October 8 to seek out out what’s going to occur subsequent in Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah’s story.

Episode 2 of “Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on October 8 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the premiere beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)