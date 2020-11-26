Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Enjoy A Beach Date In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

The characters performed by Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah go on a romantic seashore date within the subsequent episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves entangled in a battle with Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

After a short hiatus, “Story of the 9-Tailed” returns on November 25 with episode 13, and tvN has given a glimpse of an attractive scene from the published.

The newest episode of the present ended off on a worrying word, after Lee Yeon tried each trick he may discover to cease Imoogi, with out success. Worst of all, Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah had used a drop of Nam Ji Ah’s blood to attempt to cease him, nevertheless it as a substitute awoke the a part of Imoogi inside her, revealing that Nam Ji Ah was truly the principle physique of Imoogi.

The new pictures of Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah present them on a date on the seashore, spending time alone within the dazzling daylight. They share a heat hug as they appear out on the ocean, they usually’re similar to some other couple as they fortunately smile whereas they take pictures and make reminiscences. On the similar time, they continue to be as shut as attainable, as if they’re decided to not miss a single second collectively. Additionally they have a barely unhappy look of their eyes, displaying that they’re nervous about how lengthy the happiness of their candy on a regular basis life can proceed.

With Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah now in a disaster as they don’t know when the Imoogi inside Nam Ji Ah may seem once more, viewers are questioning whether or not Lee Yeon will have the ability to discover a resolution that may hold each of them alive whereas defeating Imoogi. Because it looks as if a choice should be made in an effort to minimize their horrible tie with Imoogi, viewers are curious to see what their secret plan is.

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah filmed the seashore date scene in October. Whereas it was a troublesome shoot because it was onerous to maintain their eyes open because of the shiny solar and powerful wind, the 2 professionals mentioned which poses could be finest to create a scene that’s each sentimental and delightful. In spite of everything their dialogue, they earned the nice approval of the employees as soon as they filmed a candy shot through which Nam Ji Ah is warmly embraced by Lee Yeon.

The manufacturing workforce praised Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah for his or her ardour as they play these roles that require them to convey a big spectrum of emotion. They added, “In episode 13 as we speak, Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah make a courageous resolution in an effort to change their tragic future. Please watch to see what the ‘Yeon-Ji’ couple will do.”

The subsequent episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on November 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)