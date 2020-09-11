Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Have A Captivating First Encounter In Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” unveiled new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is described as an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director (PD) who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Lee Dong Wook portrays the gumiho Yi Yeon, who as soon as dominated as a dwelling god of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary however now lives within the metropolis. He travels between this world and the underworld whereas working as a choose who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the dwelling. Attributable to a uncommon scandal, he has been working on the immigration workplace for 600 years. Jo Bo Ah performs PD Nam Ji Ah who runs a program about supernatural entities. Behind her harmless face is a aggressive one who is on the search to search out her mother and father who went lacking after a wierd site visitors accident 21 years in the past.

The newly launched stills present Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah’s first assembly. Yi Yeon stands out in an impeccable black go well with, and his expression is unreadable as he crosses the room in lengthy strides.

Regardless of being in a thick crowd, Nam Ji Yeon spots Yi Yeon immediately. Nonetheless, as an alternative of admiring his beauty or being captivated by his particular aura, she appears unimpressed by his existence as she watches him with suspicious eyes.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are masters of element who don’t miss even the slightest emotional adjustments. Please stay up for their implausible chemistry.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the brand new drama right here!

