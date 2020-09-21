Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Have A Fateful First Encounter In Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” has launched stills previewing Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s first assembly!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to hunt him down.

Yi Yeon, who as soon as dominated because the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, now lives within the metropolis. He travels between this world and the underworld whereas working as a decide who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the residing. Producing director Nam Ji Ah runs a program about supernatural entities, and she’s decided to seek out her dad and mom who went lacking after a wierd visitors accident 21 years in the past.

Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah encounter one another for the primary time within the coronary heart of the town. Nam Ji Ah grabs onto Yi Yeon’s sleeve as she confronts him with an unwavering gaze, unaware of his identification as a gumiho. Yi Yeon pierces her with a cool and charismatic look, showing solely barely fazed. Curiosity is mounting over whether or not or not Nam Ji Ah will catch on to his identification, in addition to how their fated encounter got here to happen.

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah filmed the scene final June, and so they have been stated to have shared their concepts with one another whereas reviewing the script and coordinating their gestures. Lee Dong Wook turned the mood-maker on set along with his jokes, whereas Jo Bo Ah proved how rapidly she may remodel her shiny smiles into sharp charisma the second filming started. The pair livened up the set by bursting into laughter when the cameras stopped rolling.

The manufacturing group had excessive reward for the 2 actors, saying, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are veteran actors who immerse themselves into the scene to an infinite diploma.” In addition they commented, “In the scene the place the 2 of them meet, Nam Ji Ah will ship impactful traces that can make the unshakable Yi Yeon waver. Please stay up for ‘Story of the 9 Tailed’ and the sparks that can fly between the pair.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

