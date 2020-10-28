Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Share A Sweet Date At Home In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” launched new romantic stills of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah!

The new tvN drama tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom.

The newly launched stills depict Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah having fun with a easy date at dwelling by consuming meals collectively and watching a film. Donning an apron, Lee Yeon reveals off his cooking abilities for Nam Ji Ah. Lee Yeon is touched when Nam Ji Ah arms him his favourite meals, mint chocolate ice cream.

Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah lean on one another comfortably and change affectionate gazes, highlighting how the 2 have gotten even nearer. One other photograph reveals Lee Yeon trying frightened by one thing whereas Nam Ji Ah smiles excitedly by his aspect.

The romantic date was filmed in August earlier this 12 months. Whereas getting ready to movie the scene, the 2 folks fastidiously checked their actions and practiced their strains with vivid smiles, including to the energetic environment. When the filming started, the 2 actors showcased phenomenal chemistry whereas making a lovable scene.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Consultants in romantic appearing, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah created heart-fluttering moments, scene after scene. Please look out for what the conventional date between Lee Yeon, who realized that the imoogi (monster serpent) is alive, and Nam Ji Ah, who now not has the gumiho marble, will imply to them.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

