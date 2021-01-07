Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Show Love For “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Co-Star Kim Bum With Sweet Gift

Even after the drama’s finish, the friendship between the “Story of the 9-Tailed” stars remains to be going robust!

On January 7, Kim Bum took to Instagram to disclose that his former co-stars Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah had thoughtfully despatched a espresso truck to the set of his upcoming JTBC drama “Regulation Faculty” (literal title).

Sharing a number of photographs of himself posing fortunately in entrance of the truck, Kim Bum posted a string of laughing emojis within the caption and wrote, “The hyung and the human I miss dearly. For the primary time in a protracted whereas,” earlier than including a fox emoji in honor of their drama collectively.

Within the photographs shared by Kim Bum, the banner on the high of the espresso truck makes a playful reference to his character in “Regulation Faculty.” With a winking fox emoji, the banner reads, “Congratulations to Han Joon Hwi [Kim Bum’s character] for being admitted to Hanguk College Regulation Faculty on the high of his class.”

In the meantime, one other banner adorned with a photograph of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah refers to Kim Bum by the identify of his character from “Story of the 9-Tailed,” Lee Rang. The banner jokingly instructs Kim Bum, “Rang! Take pleasure in [the coffee], and don’t make hassle there!” earlier than asking the remainder of the forged and crew, “Please take excellent care of our Sangbum [Kim Bum’s given name]. Discover power, everybody on the ‘Regulation Faculty’ workforce! From Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook.”

A 3rd banner subsequent to the truck adorably reads, “We’re cheering on the drama ‘Regulation Faculty’ and actor Kim Bum’s character Joon Hwi. Good luck to our child fox Kim Bum!”‘

“Regulation Faculty” is at the moment scheduled to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

