Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Talk About Each Other’s First Impressions And Their Roles In “Story Of The Nine Tailed”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah of the upcoming tvN drama “Story of the Nine Tailed” participated in a photograph shoot for vogue journal 1st Look!

In an interview following the picture shoot, Lee Dong Wook acknowledged, “The male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) character sounded novel, and other people informed me that the function would swimsuit me, so I wished to problem myself to it. My grim reaper character in ‘Goblin‘ acquired plenty of love, so I felt fearful that Yi Yeon of ‘Story of the Nine Tailed’ would possibly overlap in sure particulars or by way of look. I didn’t need viewers to get déjà vu, so I attempted to keep away from something comparable. It’s not straightforward to point out variation with characters who’ve lived over a thousand years and shuttle between the world of the dwelling and the otherworld in addition to between the previous and the current. I’m doing my finest.”

Jo Bo Ah stated about her personal function within the drama, “My character Nam Ji Ah is courageous, daring, and unafraid. She’s additionally very simple together with her phrases. I’m very completely different from her in that means, and that really makes it extra enjoyable and satisfying to play her. I used to be capable of say or do issues that I can’t often say or do, however I believe her braveness is much like me.”

Requested about his first impression of Jo Bo Ah, Lee Dong Wook shared, “Once I first noticed her, the rapid thought I received was that she was prettier than she appeared on display. And she was capable of specific her opinions extra eloquently than what her picture on TV appeared like. I believed that was charming, and I felt sure that we’d be capable to create an awesome mission whereas discussing issues with one another.”

Jo Bo Ah stated, “Once you first consider the actor Lee Dong Wook, doesn’t he actually swimsuit a gumiho? I used to be fairly excited. I believe he’s an actor who matches very effectively with fantasy-like characters like these. Due to his unreal look, I actually thought he was excellent for the function — a lot in order that I don’t know who would have been capable of play the function if it wasn’t him.”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s pictorial can discovered within the 204th subject of 1st Look, and “Story of the Nine Tailed” premieres on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

