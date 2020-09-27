Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah Talk About Relying On Each Other While Filming Their New Fantasy Drama

In a latest interview and pictorial for Dazed Korea journal, Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah talked about their expertise working collectively for the primary time!

The 2 actors will likely be starring collectively in tvN’s “Story of the 9 Tailed,” an upcoming fantasy drama a few male gumiho (legendary nine-tailed fox) who has settled within the metropolis (performed by Lee Dong Wook) and the fearless producing director who is decided to hunt him down (performed by by Jo Bo Ah).

Explaining that they’d met for the primary time whereas working collectively on the drama, Lee Dong Wook spoke extremely of his co-star and her character.

“We by no means had an opportunity to satisfy earlier than,” stated Lee Dong Wook, “and we bought to know one another for the primary time whereas engaged on this drama. I discovered that Bo Ah may be very mature, considerate, and deep. She’s so reliable that I depend on her so much on set, to the extent that there are literally occasions when it looks like I’m the youthful one.”

Jo Bo Ah equally praised Lee Dong Wook, commenting, “Although he’s my senior by far [as an actor], he treats me like an older brother, in a well-known method that makes me really feel actually snug. He’s additionally very thoughtful and tries to associate with my move when it comes to dialog or working fashion. Each throughout right this moment’s shoot and through filming for the drama, I additionally depend on him so much.”

Describing his method to portraying his supernatural character, Lee Dong Wook remarked, “I don’t suppose merely getting too caught up in analyzing the script is the correct technique to go about issues. The extra you get misplaced within the script [by following it too closely], it’s kind of such as you maintain getting caught in that body. It’s necessary to behave extra freely, and there’s the danger of being unable to interrupt out of the body that has been created for you by the author [if you just stick to the script]. I believe your appearing is extra convincing once you freely specific the feelings and actions that come to you within the second, that happen spontaneously on set throughout filming.”

When requested about how he thought the COVID-19 pandemic would possibly have an effect on the way forward for the business, Lee Dong Wook expressed concern about how the unfavorable impression suffered by one business would possibly have an effect on others. “In a method, our career as actors has at all times been ‘contact-free,’” he stated. “Nevertheless, I’m a bit apprehensive that it looks like the live performance business and tradition is regularly shrinking. As a result of these cultural components are additionally the inventive ‘vitamins’ of TV and movie.”

Lastly, Jo Bo Ah shared her ideas on turning 30 years previous and what it would imply for her profession.

“After I was youthful, I vaguely disliked the concept of getting older, however with every passing 12 months, I truly discover these ideas fading,” stated the actress. “A part of it’s that I’m pleased with my journey up till now. I believe the roles I can play will change, and I believe the vary of my feelings as an individual and an actor can even change. I’m wanting ahead to that, so I’m going through the age of 30 with emotions of pleasure and anticipation.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7 and will likely be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

